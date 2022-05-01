Pune: Southern Army Commander JS Nain reviews medical college, intelligence school

Lieutenant General JS Nain, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Command, visited the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) and Military Intelligence Training School and Depot (MINTSD) in Pune Saturday and reviewed the facilities and projects at the two premier establishments of the armed forces.

During his visit to the AFMC, the army commander interacted with the faculty of the college and appreciated the efforts in not only ensuring the robust physical and mental health of troops under their area of responsibility but also for being the cradle of military medical leadership by producing capable medical and nursing undergraduate and post-graduates over the years.

As part of the tour of the AFMC, Lt Gen Nain visited the skill laboratory which houses simulators, mannequins and state-of-the-art equipment for medical training. He also interacted with cadets undergoing Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) course as well as the medical and nursing cadets and spoke to them about holistic growth with adequate emphasis on curricular and extracurricular activities.

The army commander also visited the MINTSD, the centre of excellence for training military personnel on all aspects pertaining to intelligence in the Indian Army. The establishment caters to the training of personnel from all services, para-military forces and armed forces of friendly foreign countries.

He appreciated the systematic training being conducted at the MINTSD, which encompasses the latest in the intelligence fieldcraft and the efforts and initiatives undertaken in respect of the administrative setup. He concluded his visit by acknowledging the efforts taken to enhance the stature of the establishment and establishing the MINTSD as one of the premier training institutes of the armed forces.