Pune: Soon, vehicle to recycle plastic waste at source

Heaps of garbage — particularly polythene bags, bottles and wrappers — lying along the roads have been a common site for people driving in or out of Pune, leaving a shabby impression about Maharashtra’s second largest city.

But soon, it may be a thing of the past, with city-based (STP), operating under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), planning to roll out Mobile Plastic Recycling Units in the city.

The move will be crucial for the city’s plastic waste management after the state government banned the manufacture, stock, sale and distribution of any kinds of plastic and thermocol products, which came into implementation on June 23.

Rajendra Jagdale, director general of STP, told The Indian Express: “While ban on plastic is being implemented… what will happen to the plastic items and waste that will get collected remains a serious concern. We have designed a plastic recycling unit that will go to dumping sites and dispose-off the plastic items at the source.”

The biggest advantage, according to the STP teams, is that the facility will ease the transportation and segregation problems, often cited as key hurdles in plastic disposal.

Another reason for such an initiative is that not all Indian states have banned the use of plastic, meaning that there are high chances for plastic waste collected within Maharashtra to be transported outside, where it is still legal for use.

“We plan to burn the plastic waste inside the retrofitted gasifier that will function as an incinerator. The vehicle will regularly ferry along the city outskirts, where most plastic wastes are disposed off carelessly by passers-by. Since these roads are often outside the corporation limits, they lay unattended for long,” added Jagdale, who confirmed that the service by STP will be on a voluntary basis and will be cost-effective.

While the vehicle and technology is ready, it will not be long before the mobile recycler will be rolled out, said the STP team members.

With the initial focus on covering roads located outside the city limits, like the highways leading to neighbouring cities, STP will be writing to the Pune district collector with regards to the proposal. The team also plans to work within the two civic bodies in the city.

In a similar effort to keep the city clean, vehicles under Adar Poonawala Clean City initiative were introduced in Pune. The vehicles have been clearing fine dust and litter, found along city roads.

