Pune: Soon, KCB to set up 18 water purifiers in public places

The project is estimated to cost over Rs 50 lakh. The project is estimated to cost over Rs 50 lakh.

SOON, 18 water purifying units worth over Rs 50 lakh will be installed at public places in the Khadki Cantonment Board (KCB) limits. Two of the 18 units have been developed at the CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory under the Gramin Vigyan Kutir (CSIR Techvill) programme. These will be installed only at schools.

Conforming the development, KCB CEO Amol Jagtap said, “ Work order in this regard has been issued. The purifier will treat the water drawn from borewells.”

Every eighth ward in KCB will house a purifier, each having hourly dispensing capacity of 50 litres. Additional units will be installed at schools, hospitals, market areas, bus stops, KCB office in these wards, Jagtap added.

The project is estimated to cost over Rs 50 lakh.

PK Ingle, senior scientist and incharge of CSIR-Techvill, said, “The objective is to promote consumption of treated water. Initially, we will cover government agencies. There will be no wastage of water if our Reverse Osmosis (RO) process is used.”

NCL has provided over 10 such units to several ashram schools, government hospitals and schools run by Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations.

The research institute is getting more proposals from various state agencies for higher-capacity water purifiers. Talks are one for setting up a water purifier at a university in Nanded, officials said.

“Soon, we will install a purifier with the dispensing capacity of 2,000 litres at North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon,” Ingle said.

With NCL’s support, KCB board members said they are planning to use the water purification units in other areas too. While most purifiers would not require maintenance for at least three years, the units provided by NCL are said to need no maintenance.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App