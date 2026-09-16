From shikara to pillars, Ganesh mandal recreates Somnath Temple in Pune

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Written by Kalyani Lad
This Ganeshotsav, devotees in Pune don’t need to travel to Gujarat to seek blessings at Somnath Temple. One of the most sacred pilgrimage sites in India, considered to be the first among the 12 jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, has come to the city.
Somnath Temple dates back to 649 BC but many historians believe it to be older. Now, Hutatma Babu Genu Mandal Trust, popularly known as Navsacha Ganpati, has recreated the historic Somnath Temple in all its grandeur as a Ganeshotsav pandal. Established in 1970, the mandal is celebrating its 53rd year.
The massive set has been crafted by the team of art director Nitin Desai. Led by Hemant and Roshan, a team of 30 to 40 artisans worked through the clock for 25 days to complete the intricate carvings, shikharas and pillars that mirror the original temple. Each of them was aware of the importance of getting every architectural detail right.
“The decoration is not just art; it is an experience where architecture, faith and tradition come together, allowing every devotee to leave with hope that their wish will be fulfilled,” says Kishor Dabare, president.
Visitors to the Somnath Temple have faith in the water bodies of the temple and conduct ceremonies here. The Hutatma Babu Genu pandal has drawn inspiration from the sacred temple tanks of Somnath Temple, where devotees throw a coin to make a wish. They have recreated a north-facing well, where people can make a wish.
“Since the beginning of Ganeshotsav, people across Pune have been coming to make a wish. They have faith in the Ganpati idol. Devotees from Thailand and other countries also visit the mandal to experience the culture and traditions of Ganeshotsav,” says Milap Marne, secretary of the mandal.
Devotees stand before the well, close their eyes, make a wish, and toss a coin into the water. “They believe that the well carries the wish to Bappa,” says Marne. Ketan Pawar, a third generation volunteer at the mandal, says that, over the years, devotees have come to make their desires known to Ganpati by whispering to the ‘Ichha Purti Kalash’. “Many devotees return year after year, saying that their wishes were fulfilled,” says Pawar.
The well is cementing their faith further. Talks are underway with the Pune Municipal Corporation to make the well a permanent feature of the temple. “It has been placed towards the north, a direction associated with progress and prosperity. A fountain and pond have been created around it, so that water offered during prayers flows towards the Kalash and the well,” says Pawar.
(Kalyani Lad is an intern with The Indian Express)