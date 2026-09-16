From shikara to pillars, Ganesh mandal recreates Somnath Temple in Pune

"The decoration is not just art; it is an experience where architecture, faith and tradition come together," said Kishor Dabare, president, Navsacha Ganpati. (Express photo)

Written by Kalyani Lad

This Ganeshotsav, devotees in Pune don’t need to travel to Gujarat to seek blessings at Somnath Temple. One of the most sacred pilgrimage sites in India, considered to be the first among the 12 jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, has come to the city.

Somnath Temple dates back to 649 BC but many historians believe it to be older. Now, Hutatma Babu Genu Mandal Trust, popularly known as Navsacha Ganpati, has recreated the historic Somnath Temple in all its grandeur as a Ganeshotsav pandal. Established in 1970, the mandal is celebrating its 53rd year.

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The massive set has been crafted by the team of art director Nitin Desai. Led by Hemant and Roshan, a team of 30 to 40 artisans worked through the clock for 25 days to complete the intricate carvings, shikharas and pillars that mirror the original temple. Each of them was aware of the importance of getting every architectural detail right.