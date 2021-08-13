Pune: Some city hospitals face delay in procurement of first dose of Sputnik V vaccine

While the Russia-made vaccine Sputnik V has seen a steady response in the city, there is likely to be a delay in procuring the first shot of the vaccine, said authorities of some city hospitals. Sputnik V is a two-dose shot which has been found to be 91.6 percent effective against Covid-19.

Unlike other vaccines which use the same composition of doses for the first and the second shot, Sputnik V uses two different components in its Covid vaccine – two types of adenovirus vectors (rAd26) for the first shot and (rAd5) for the second dose. While Ad26 is the main vaccine, Ad5 is a booster shot which is given 21 days or three weeks apart.

“We recently started administering the Sputnik V vaccine and got a steady response. Looking at the response, we have placed the order for 10,000 more doses of Sputnik V for our Pune units,” Abrarali Dalal, chief operating officer at Sahyadri Hospital, told The Indian Express .

Dalal said the hospital had placed the order for the second lot of Sputnik V vaccines but there is no clarity as to when they will receive it.

At Columbia Asia Hospital, which has administered quite a few Sputnik V doses, Dr Viju Rajan, general manager, said that fresh stocks are currently not available. “There has been a steady demand for Sputnik V vaccine, specially for professionals who are keen on a vaccination certificate,” Dr Rajan said, adding that the second shot of the Sputnik V vaccine dose was available. “However there has been a delay in obtaining the first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine,” said Dr Rajan.



At Galaxy Care Hospital too, the first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine has not been available for four days. According to Dr Shailesh Puntambekar, medical director of Galaxy Care Hospital, there has been a steady demand for Sputnik V vaccine at some hospitals, specially from key groups like professionals and students travelling abroad. The time interval between two doses of this Russia- made vaccine is 21 days and most want the vaccination certificate, said Dr Puntambekar.

Dr H K Sale, executive director of Noble Hospital, said they had sought Sputnik V doses and were hoping for supply soon.

Rekha Dubey, chief operating officer at Aditya Birla Hospital, said they had administered 7,500 doses of Sputnik V and were planning on procuring more.

Meanwhile, most hospital authorities said a steady response is also expected for the second dose of Covishield. “We had started with vaccination for the 18+ age group on May 22 and now it is expected that the second dose will be administered within the next fortnight. We expect a steady response too,” Dalal said.

At Jehangir Hospital, CEO Vinod Sawantwadkar said they had administered nearly 80,000 doses of Covishield vaccine. “We have at least 20,000 doses left and depending on the footfall for the paid vaccination at the hospital, we will procure fresh batches,” he said.

So far, 66.77 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in Pune district.