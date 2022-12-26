scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Woman headed to Christmas celebration dies after bike slips on Pune-Solapur road

Vyanketprasanna Vipuri, 22, was travelling with her friend Wilson Pillay, 22, a resident of Mohammadwadi when the accident occurred at around 12.30 am, the police said.

pune bike accidentThe victim's sister has lodged a complaint in the wake of the accident at the Wanavadi police station. (Representative/ File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A woman riding pillion on a motorcycle succumbed to injuries after the two-wheeler slipped near Bhairoba Nullah on the Pune-Solapur road early on Sunday, police said, adding that she was on her way to a Christmas celebration.

Officers identified the deceased as Vyanketprasanna Vipuri, 22, a resident of B T Kawade Road in Ghorpadi. She studied at a college in Pune. Her sister Sushma Vipuri, 19, has lodged a complaint in the wake of the accident at the Wanavadi police station, following which a first information report (FIR) was registered.

Vipuri was travelling with her friend Wilson Pillay, 22, a resident of Mohammadwadi, when the accident occurred at around 12.30 am, the police said. The impact of the accident was such that she sustained major injuries, causing her death.

More from Pune

Soon, a team from Wanavadi police station rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. The police have booked her friend Pillay under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304(a) (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and under sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 06:35:49 pm
Next Story

Tur prices to remain high, but cost of chana dal might come down following bumper sowing

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close