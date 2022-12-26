Woman headed to Christmas celebration dies after bike slips on Pune-Solapur road

A woman riding pillion on a motorcycle succumbed to injuries after the two-wheeler slipped near Bhairoba Nullah on the Pune-Solapur road early on Sunday, police said, adding that she was on her way to a Christmas celebration.

Officers identified the deceased as Vyanketprasanna Vipuri, 22, a resident of B T Kawade Road in Ghorpadi. She studied at a college in Pune. Her sister Sushma Vipuri, 19, has lodged a complaint in the wake of the accident at the Wanavadi police station, following which a first information report (FIR) was registered.

Vipuri was travelling with her friend Wilson Pillay, 22, a resident of Mohammadwadi, when the accident occurred at around 12.30 am, the police said. The impact of the accident was such that she sustained major injuries, causing her death.

Soon, a team from Wanavadi police station rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. The police have booked her friend Pillay under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304(a) (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and under sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.