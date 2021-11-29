Pune-Solapur Highway: Five killed, six injured in collision between tanker, truck

FIVE PEOPLE were killed and six more injured after the head-on collision of a truck and a tanker on Pune Solapur Highway at Bhimanagar in Solapur district on Saturday night.

Police have booked a road maintenance contractor in the case for not putting up adequate signages at the accident spot.

According to the information given by officials from Tembhurni police station, the accident took place around 11.30 pm at Bhimanagar at a diversion created on the highway when a truck and tanker coming from the opposite direction collided head-on.

The deceased and the injured were the drivers, cleaners and other people in the cabins of these heavy vehicles. While the identity of one middle-aged deceased passenger could not be ascertained, the four others have been identified as Shankar Kawade (40), Vyankat Dandgude (45), Kisan Rathod (45) and Shivaji Pawar (30).

Police said that while there was negligence on the part of the deceased truck driver, they have also booked the road maintenance contractor for not putting up adequate signages at the diversion spot.