Friday, Feb 24, 2023
3 dead in car accident on Pune-Solapur highway

A team of Pune rural police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and rushed the victims to a hospital.

PuneA speeding car overturned on the Pune-Solapur highway in Bhighwan area of Indapur taluka of Pune district on Friday. (Representational image)
A speeding car overturned on the Pune-Solapur highway in Bhighwan area of Indapur taluka of Pune district Friday, causing the death of three persons, including a man and her mother.

The police have identified the deceased as Sandip Rajabhau Mali (35), his mother Saraswati (61) and Balaji Kerba Tidke (48), all residents of Latur. One more person identified as Chandrakant Gawli (54) was left injured in the mishap.

The police said the victims were coming towards Pune from Solapur in a car. Around 3.45 am, the driver lost control due to which the car turned turtle thrice on a slope on the highway in the Bhigwan area.

A team of Pune rural police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and rushed the victims to a hospital. Three of them were pronounced dead on arrival.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 14:54 IST
