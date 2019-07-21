Pune-Solapur highway accident: ‘Stopped to help victims, but shocked to find they were my brother and his friends’

On Friday, Mohammad Ali Ismail Daya, a resident of Yevat, came to Pune city for some work. He was returning home in a car around 1.30 am when he saw a damaged SUV on the Pune-Solapur highway in Loni Kalbhor area.

“The accident looked serious. I stopped to check what had happened and if anyone needed any help. But, when I heard about the victims, I was shocked to find that it included my brother Noor Mohammad and his friends,” said Mohhadam Ali, who is a cousin of Noor, who along with his eight friends died in the accident at Loni Kalbhor area on Pune-Solapur highway.

“We are a joint family and live together. Noor was younger to me. We grew up together. He lost his father 10 years ago…He left home around 7 am on Friday with his friends, saying they were going to Raigad and also to a waterfall for a picnic. Around midnight, he spoke to a family member that they have reached Pune and are on their way to Yevat and that they will reach home in a some time,” said Ali.

“All nine were close friends. They would contact and visit each other daily. They lived together and now they have died together…All of them were hard working. Noor was studying in a college at Loni Kalbhor and was also working simultaneously. Some of his friends too were working besides their studies. It is unfortunate that their lives ended in such a manner,” said Ali.