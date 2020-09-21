scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 21, 2020
Top news

Five killed after car rams into truck on Pune-Solapur highway

All the five occupants of the car died on the spot due to the vehicle's high speed and its subsequent impact after hitting the truck, police said.

By: Express News Service | Pune | September 21, 2020 11:57:56 am
lucknow accident, lucknow hit and run case, lucknow labourer four injured in hit and run, indian express newsThe incident took place at around 3.30 am near Kasurdi village, around 50 kilometers from Pune city.

Five persons were killed after the car they were travelling in hit a container truck on the Pune-Solapur highway in the early hours of Monday.

The incident took place at around 3.30 am near Kasurdi village, around 50 kilometers from Pune city.

Pune Rural police said the driver of the truck halted midway after the car rammed into it from behind.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

All the five occupants of the car died on the spot due to the vehicle’s high speed and its subsequent impact after hitting the truck, police said.

Pune Rural jurisdiction’s Superintendent of Police, Abhinav Deshmukh, confirmed the deaths and said a probe was launched to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

Another accident was reported from the highway in the intervening midnight of Sunday and Monday. More details are awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 21: Latest News

Advertisement