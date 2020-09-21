Five killed after car rams into truck on Pune-Solapur highway

The incident took place at around 3.30 am near Kasurdi village, around 50 kilometers from Pune city.

Five persons were killed after the car they were travelling in hit a container truck on the Pune-Solapur highway in the early hours of Monday.

Pune Rural police said the driver of the truck halted midway after the car rammed into it from behind.

All the five occupants of the car died on the spot due to the vehicle’s high speed and its subsequent impact after hitting the truck, police said.

Pune Rural jurisdiction’s Superintendent of Police, Abhinav Deshmukh, confirmed the deaths and said a probe was launched to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

Another accident was reported from the highway in the intervening midnight of Sunday and Monday. More details are awaited.

