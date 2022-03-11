Pune: Software engineer killed in road mishap in Undri

A speeding truck Wednesday mowed down a bike killing the rider on the stretch near the Punjab National Bank branch in Undri.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The police have identified the deceased as Salim Jakaria (30), a resident of Majestique Park, Wadachi Wadi. His family member Shakil Jakaria lodged an FIR in the case at the Kondhwa police station Thursday.

Investigation officer sub-inspector Ratnadeep Birajdar said Salim was a software engineer and was going towards his workplace on a motorcycle when a truck dashed him around 10 am Wednesday in Undri. The impact was so severe that Salim died on the spot.

Birajdar said the police have arrested the truck driver, Prashuram Shinde. Shinde has been booked under Sections 279, 304 (a), 427 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, said a statement issued by the police Friday.