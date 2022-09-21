Pune: Software engineer arrested for attacking cab driver with knife, assaulting two policemen

A 27-year-old software engineer has been arrested for allegedly attacking a cab driver with a knife after he rejected the trip and also for assaulting two policemen who responded to the situation in Pune’s Baner Road area, police said.

The accused identified as Hinjewadi resident Abhinav Shailendra Singh, who works as a software engineer for an IT company, was arrested after the incident that took place around 3.30 am Tuesday in the parking lot of a retail supermarket on Baner Road.

An FIR in the case has been registered at the Chatushrungi Police Station by constable Sandeep Barge, one of the two cops who responded to the situation.

An official from Chatushrungi Police Station said that cab driver Shivraj Jatale had parked his car in the parking lot of the supermarket around 3.30 am.

He added that Singh approached him and asked him to take him to the Pune Station.

The official further said that Singh allegedly attacked the cab driver on the stomach with a small knife he was carrying with him when he rejected the trip, adding some people called the police control room in the commotion that ensued.

Constable Barge and Sub Inspector Gadekar, who were on patrolling duty, reached the spot and tried to restrain Singh, but he attacked Barge with a wooden rod and pushed and manhandled Gadekar.

“We have arrested Abhinav Singh, who works as a software engineer. The cab driver sustained a knife injury on stomach but is out of danger. The constable, who was attacked with a wooden rod, has sustained injury on the head,” said Senior Inspector Rajkumar Waghchaware, the in-charge of Chatushrungi Police Station.

The police have booked the software engineer under sections related to assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and causing grievous hurt to deter a public servant from his duty and criminal intimidation.