Volunteer groups, meals for security guards: How housing societies in Pune are dealing with lockdown

Even as the city has gone under a lockdown and uncertain times lie ahead, housing societies are coming up with unique ways to solve common issues. From volunteer groups for picking up groceries and sanitising common places to cooking food for helpers by turn, a sense of camaraderie is seeing people through the crisis.

Konark Indrayu Enclave Phase I, a housing society with 154 occupied apartments on NIBM road, has come up with a system wherein only a handful of residents go to the nearby grocery and medical store to get the necessary items since home delivery has stopped. This step is especially for the elderly who cannot step outside.

“We have a few elderly citizens who live here and since they cannot go out, some of us buy things like milk, bread and groceries for them. This way, only a limited number of people go out and communication is done via the society WhatsApp group,” said Soumitra Sen, secretary of the housing society. He said that since security guards are on duty, their meals are being prepared by members of the society.

At nearby Raheja Vista Phase IV in Mohammedwadi, where vendors have been asked to drop packages at the society gate, residents are offering to pick up deliveries for senior citizens and young mothers.

At Eclectica Homes Co-Operative Society in Pimple Saudagar, the housekeeping staff has been limited and special arrangements have been made for stay and food for security guards.

“We have formed volunteer groups of society members who take care of the food and other requirements of security guards and housekeeping staff. They have been asked to stay over at society premises for a few days. Also, all members have been asked to clean common areas like corridors themselves, so that there is less burden on housekeeping staff,” said a member of the society.

Ritu Pandey, a resident of Ganga Hamlet in Vimannagar, said her society members, too, have volunteered to cater the meals of security guards. “They are from other states and now have no where else to go. Even their tiffin system has shut down and so, we decided to help them out until things get better,” she said.

In Lunkad Sky Launge in Kalyaninagar, similar steps are being taken for sanitation of society premises and preparation of meals for security guards. However, Sujal Soman, a resident, said one has to walk down to the nearby grocery shops to buy their daily needs.

A committee member who did not wished to be named said the entry of all maids has been stopped, except those who look after the senior citizens in the society.

