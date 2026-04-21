Social media rapper murdered over dispute in Pune’s Marketyard, cousin held

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A 28-year-old social media content creator who used to make videos of rap songs, was allegedly murdered with a paver block in the Marketyard area as a fallout of a dispute with his cousin. Police have arrested his 20-year-old cousin and have apprehended two minor accomplices.
Marketyard police identified the deceased as Rohan Kantilal Ovhal (28), a resident of Kondhwa budruk. The incident took place around 4.45 am on Monday on Bibwewadi Kondhwa road in Marketyard. Police arrested Ovhal’s cousin Kaushal Kamlesh Landage (20), a resident of Kalepadal and have detained his two minor accomplices, both aged 17 years. A First Information Report in the case was registered by Ovhal’s sister.
Senior Inspector Vishwajeet Jagtap, in-charge of Marketyard police station, who is investigating the case said, “Our investigation suggests the murder was a fallout of a dispute with his cousin — his paternal aunt’s son — Kaushal. Prior to the murder, Ovhal, Landage and minor accomplices were together for a while. But an argument ensued between the two over a past dispute following which the suspects attacked Ovhal with a paver block and wooden sticks. He received fatal injuries in this attack.”
Senior Inspector Jagtap added, “Our probe suggests that Ovhal was a social media content creator and used to post rap songs in Marathi. He used the handle name crack head and posted content on Instagram and YouTube. Prima facie, the murder and his online content were not linked.” Police arrested Landage after the murder and a court has remanded him to police custody. The two minor accused have been arraigned before the Juvenile Justice Board, officials said.