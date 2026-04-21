Social media rapper murdered over dispute in Pune’s Marketyard, cousin held

A 28-year-old social media content creator who used to make videos of rap songs, was allegedly murdered with a paver block in the Marketyard area as a fallout of a dispute with his cousin. Police have arrested his 20-year-old cousin and have apprehended two minor accomplices.

Marketyard police identified the deceased as Rohan Kantilal Ovhal (28), a resident of Kondhwa budruk. The incident took place around 4.45 am on Monday on Bibwewadi Kondhwa road in Marketyard. Police arrested Ovhal’s cousin Kaushal Kamlesh Landage (20), a resident of Kalepadal and have detained his two minor accomplices, both aged 17 years. A First Information Report in the case was registered by Ovhal’s sister.