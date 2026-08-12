Pune social media influencer held for cheating Rs 10.7 crore in digital arrest scam

A 26-year-old social media influencer was arrested in Pune on Monday for his alleged involvement in a digital arrest scam in which an octogenarian Pune resident was cheated of Rs 10.74 crore, police said. The accused, identified as Rohan Rajeshwar Jadhav, was arrested by the cyber police as part of an investigation into the fraud and was subsequently produced before a court.

According to police, Jadhav has been active on Instagram since 2022 and has made a large number of reels. He is a BSc graduate and is originally from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, police said. Investigators suspect that he was part of a larger network involved in defrauding victims through digital arrest scams. He was currently living in Pimple Gurav area of Pimpri Chinchwad.