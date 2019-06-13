Pune: Social activist Makarand Tilloo receives ‘Save Water Hero Award’

Written by Vaishali P

Social activist Makarand Tilloo on Tuesday received the ‘Save Water Hero Award’ for his efforts to raise awareness about water conservation in the city. A Laughter Yoga trainer and motivational speaker by profession, Makarand Tilloo started a campaign to save water by replacing leaking taps with new ones.

He also started an NGO, Jalrakshak Prabodhini. He was felicitated by the HridayMitra Foundation in the presence of writer and philanthropist Ramchandra Dekhane, Kothrud MLA Medha Kulkarni and foundation president Shrikant Mundada.

The HridayMitra Foundation is an organisation which aims to spread awareness about diseases as well as the surgeries required to remedy them. It also runs a free helpline, offering people financial guidance and other such services.

“We need to focus on changing the mindsets of people rather than just asking them to save water. We try to affect their personal behaviour by making them realise the necessity of water,” said Tilloo, emphasising on conserving water through small steps.

“We aim at bringing change through happiness. I try to use my techniques of laughter to make people understand the importance of water, which makes them happy and stress-free too,” added Tilloo.