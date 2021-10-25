Pune: Soaring vegetable prices burn a hole in consumers’ pockets

Ahead of Diwali, soaring vegetable prices are burning a hole in consumers’ pockets in the city. Unseasonal rains, and lack of market ready crops, traders say, are the main causes of this price rise which is all set to continue post Diwali.

On Sunday, Pune’s Gultekdi market saw green peas being the costliest traded vegetable at Rs 14,000/quintal. Similarly okra (Rs 3,500/quintal), tomato (Rs 3,000/quintal), cluster beans(Rs 5,000/quintal) bitter gourd (Rs 2,500/quintal) carrot (Rs 2,000/quintal) brinjal (Rs 5,000/quintal) are trading at historically high rates. At retail markets, onions (Rs 60/kg), carrots (Rs 60/kg), brinjal (Rs 60/kg) and cabbage (Rs 50/kg) are going at high rates. A bunch of coriander, meanwhile, is retailing at Rs 50.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.f

Vilas Bhujbal, president of the commission agents and traders association, blamed the unseasonal rains which destroyed crops in September and early October. Also, the very low price of vegetables in the last few months has seen farmers going for lucrative crops like soyabean, in the vegetable growing belt of Pune Nashik, Ahmednagar, Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur. Vegetables coming from Karnataka have also been hit given the heavy rains in the state.

Bhujbal ruled out any immediate price correction. “This festive season is going to be tough as arrivals are just 30-40 per cent of their normal. The new crop will be ready post November and prices would cool down post that,” he said.