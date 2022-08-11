scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Pune: Snack centre looted following quarrel over Dahi Handi contribution, 10 booked

The police said they arrested four of the accused so far. The accused took nearly Rs 10,000 from the shop at Rahatani.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 11, 2022 1:08:55 pm
After knowing about the incident, a Wakad police station team initiated a probe and arrested Shetty and three of his aides and a search was on for nabbing the remaining accused. The police booked the accused on charges of dacoity among others.

The Pune police booked Thursday ten men for allegedly attacking and looting a snacks centre at Rahatani following a dispute over payment of ‘vargani’ (financial contribution) for the Dahi Handi festival celebration. The police said they arrested four of the accused so far.

Rahul Gupta (27), who runs the Raj snacks and sweet centre at Rahatani Link Road, complained to the Wakad police station this morning. The accused took nearly Rs 10,000 from the shop, according to the police.

The police said the accused went to the snacks centre and demanded a contribution from Vivek, brother of complainant Rahul, around 8 pm Wednesday.

Vivek gave Rs 100, but the accused refused to take it and one of them, identified as Sunil Shetty, slapped him and demanded Rs 500, according to the complaint. Though Vivek agreed to give Rs 200, the accused got angry and thrashed him and Rahul as well as their father and ransacked the snacks centre, it said.

After knowing about the incident, a Wakad police station team initiated a probe and arrested Shetty and three of his aides and a search was on for nabbing the remaining accused. The police booked the accused on charges of dacoity among others.

Assistant police inspector Abhay Dabhade is investigating the case.

First published on: 11-08-2022 at 01:08:55 pm

