Pune Smart City wins four awards

The Pune Smart City has bagged four of the nine awards under the India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC) of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred the award to PMC for its PMC Care and municipal bonds effort, in Lucknow.

The Union government had received 148 enteries from various smart cities under the ISAC, which were evaluated and nine awards in three categories were approved.

The PMC Care received individual award in ‘Governance’ section and Smart Place Making project received individual award in ‘Built Environment’ category. The Pune Smart City was the joint winner in the ‘Social Aspects’ section for the Lighthouse project and ‘Urban Environment’ category for Public Bike Sharing project.

