Pune Smart City project wins Centre’s award under social aspects category

The Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL) has won a Union government award for its Smart Clinic initiative under the category ‘social aspects’.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has started awards for India Smart Cities under the Smart Cities Mission to felicitate and recognise their efforts under different categories.

Under the Smart Clinic initiative, Pune Smart City had launched its Smart Clinic at Baner. Equipped with all the amenities for basic healthcare, the clinic receives high footfall due to convenient timings, according to data. Alongwith providing free on the counter medicines, it provides some of the specialised tests at subsidised rates. According to sources, there are plans to integrate various healthcare-related initiatives being undertaken to improve healthcare delivery capabilities.

Rubal Agarwal, additional municipal commissioner, PMC and CEO, Pune Smart City, said “We are extremely pleased with this recognition. Looking at the way in which this initiative has been received by residents in nearby areas, we will work towards scaling this initiative up in three other areas of Pune as well.”

These smart clinics will provide free primary health check-up and diagnosis, free sample collection and lab services and free medicines for common ailments. At least 100 clinics are planned at convenient locations around the city, sources said.

