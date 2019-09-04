Pune Smart City inks MoU with Dell to set up centre of excellence for smart solutions

The Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL) recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with multinational technology giant Dell to set up a centre of excellence to jointly work towards establishing and implementing smart solutions in urban development.

The pact was signed at the Invest India-Smart Cities Mission Technology Showcase hosted by PSCDCL. During the one-day event, various start-ups pitched their ideas to Smart City CEOs, who will then adopt these solutions based on their needs.

These start-ups have been working in broad areas that deal with the pressing problems faced by cities, such as traffic management, transport and mobility, pollution management; water, sanitation and solid waste management; safety, surveillance and security; and health and education.

Invest India is the national investment promotion and facilitation agency of India, set up as a non-profit organisation under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry. It has worked with the Smart Cities Mission to identify marketable technological solutions from start-ups to deliver relevant solutions to Smart Cities.

Director of the Smart Cities Mission and Joint Secretary of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Kunal Kumar, CEO of Pune Smart City Rajendra Jagtap, Invest India’s Rahul Nair, CEOs of 15 other Smart Cities, Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police Pankaj Deshmukh, and representatives of different organisations and officials were present on the occasion.