Pune Smart City improves its ranking to 13th in country

The Pune Smart City has also helped the ranking of Maharashtra among the states in the country. (Punesmartcity.in)

The Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL) has improved its ranking to 13th position in the country while securing the top spot in the state thanks to its performance in completing the projects.

“The Pune smart city ranking was 17 in the country before the lockdown. The smart city has been able to implement various ongoing projects and also started Health Management Information System (HIMS) to assist the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in containing Covid-19 during the pandemic,” said Sanjay Kolte, chief executive officer of Pune Smart City. “So, the ranking has improved to 13 now,” said Sanjay Kolte, chief executive officer of Pune Smart City,” he added.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said the Pune Smart city has speeded up the work of ongoing projects and they are hopeful that the ranking would further improve in future.

“It has been effectively contributing towards containment of Covid-19 in the city by setting up a command and control war room,” he said.

