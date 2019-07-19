Pune: Small industries demand freedom from penalty cess, write to CM Fadnavis

Demanding that the civic body should charge industrial rates of property tax from small-scale industries instead of penalty cess, the Pimpri Chinchwad Small Scale Industries Association has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging him to look into the matter on their behalf.

Advertising

Sandeep Belsare, president, said the association was seeking an appointment with the chief minister to discuss the matter. He said small-scale industries set up their shops on more than 2,500 to 10,000 sq ft area. Within this space, he added, the industries installed their machines, set up amenities for workers and also stored their produce.

“Mostly we use FSI (floor space index) 1:1 for all our needs. However, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has started slapping penalty cess on the industries,” he said.

He said the small industries should be charged on industrial rates of property tax. “While the IT (information technology) industry gets sops in terms of property taxes, the same should be extended to us,” he added.

Advertising

Mainly based in Bhosari, Chinchwad and Chakan areas, these industries have also demanded immediate intervention of the CM into electricity and water issues.

“The electricity distribution network is old and requires an upgrade. Problems of blackouts and outages are not attended to causing loss in production time,” said Belsare, adding that the road network and sewerage, among other infrastructural facilities, also needed a revamp.

Belsare also highlighted the menace of extortion by head loaders (mathadi) and rampant theft. These two issues, he said, were undermining the industrial ecosystem of the area.