Pune: 5 of family rescued from car stuck in river

In an early morning mission, the Pune Fire Brigade Friday rescued five persons of a family from a car that had fallen into the river under the S M Joshi Bridge.

Officials identified the family members as Kunal Lalwani (28), Priya Lalwani (22), Kapil Lalwani (21), Vanchita Lalwani (13), and Krushna Lalwani (8).

While driving on a road by the river, their car had been washed away with the current. https://t.co/3eH07hdLDE #Pune pic.twitter.com/kRweps9HV2 — Express PUNE (@ExpressPune) August 12, 2022

The control room of the fire brigade received a call at 1.46 am about a car seen floating down the river, under the S M Joshi bridge near Garware College. A team including fire officer Rajesh Jagtap, driver Dnyaneshwar Khedekar, and firemen Kishor Bane, Dilip Ghadshi and Sandip Karle sprung into action. The firemen entered the river and rescued members of the family using ropes, life jackets and other equipment.

The family, hailing from Palghar district, had driven to Pune to meet relatives. While driving on a road by the river, their car had been washed away with the current. They had then gotten stuck at a spot under the bridge.

The river current had strengthened at night after water was discharged from a dam following heavy rainfall.

The Pune City Police also rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. Cops controlled the crowd gathered at the spot while the fire brigade conducted the rescue operation.