Pune slum blaze: Major fire breaks out in Shivajinagar area, at least 100 huts gutted

A major fire broke out in a slum in centrally located Shivajinagar area in Pune city on Wednesday afternoon. As per the primary estimate of fire brigade officials on the spot, at least 100 huts were completely gutted in the fire. As many as 30 fire tenders have been pressed into action to control the blaze. No reports of casualties till 4 pm.

The fire that had started around 1 pm in a narrow lane of Patil Estate slum area in Shivajinagar and it rapidly spread to adjacent shanties within minutes, according to Pune fire brigade officials. It was brought under control around 3.45 pm. Subsequently ‘cooling operation’ has been undertaken which is estimated to continue till evening.

Chief fire officer Prashant Ranpise said that there were explosions of at least seven to eight LPG cylinders which were left behind in the hut that aggravated the fire.

“Till now there are no reports of any casualties as the occupants of the huts immediately evacuated the area as the fire started. Many huts were storing scrap material because of the which the fire spread very fast. Narrow lanes are posing a big problem. Around 30 tender and more tankers have been pressed into action.” a senior fire brigade official said.

There was similar incident two days ago in the same slum are when five to six guts were gutted.