Pune: Slowdown in Covid cases continues, 40% reserved beds in city hospitals remain vacant

WITH A slowdown in Covid-19 cases and increase in the recovery rate to 95.05 per cent in PMC areas, there is some relief to the health infrastructure in the city as more than 40 per cent hospital beds reserved for Covid patients are now vacant. Many critical patients were struggling to get beds at city hospitals only a month ago.

The case fatality rate, however, has not shown any decline and was at 1.7 per cent despite a drop in new infections. Also, there is rising concern over mucormycosis post Covid with 300 patients undergoing treatment for the same in the district.

As on May 20, the PMC continued to witness a downward trend in active caseload from April 18. Active cases have come down to 15,043 with most patients in home isolation. The daily positivity rate has also been on the decline, and has remained below 10 per cent for some days this week.

The PMC created a capacity of 14,156 beds for treatment of Covid patients, which included 10,569 beds in hospitals and 3,587 in Covid care centres. Out of total hospital beds reserved for Covid patients, 6,016 were occupied with 4,553 vacant consisting of 20 ventilator, 136 ICU, 2,907 oxygen and 1,490 without oxygen beds. In Covid care centres, only 641 out of 3,137 beds without oxygen and 199 out of 450 oxygen beds were occupied.

“The Covid situation has improved in the city and district. It has provided massive relief to the health infrastructure. The number of newly infected patients are decreasing by the day, while those getting cured and discharged from hospitals are increasing. All kinds of beds are now available in hospitals and city and rural areas. The situation has to further improve in rural areas,” said deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar after reviewing the Covid situation in the city.

Pawar said the situation was not as worrisome because necessary health infrastructure to cope with the present situation was available. He added that the administration was further upgrading health infrastructure as a preparation to handle the third wave.

“However, there has been no third wave in any country so far. England, Israel and some other countries that have covered maximum of its population with vaccination are relaxing norms with people allowed to move without masks,” Pawar said, adding that the administration here was not leaving any stone unturned to gear up for a possible third wave with special focus on children.

He said mucormycosis post Covid was a concern as there were 300 patients in the district and many more in the state. “There is shortage of medicines required for its treatment,” Pawar said.

According to a PMC officer, “Two months ago, the hospitals were struggling to handle patient load. Due to shortage of beds, many patients were waiting. Now, over 40 per cent beds in hospitals, which were reserved for Covid patients, are vacant. This despite hospitals getting patients from outside city limits.”

The officer also said the situation in the city was improving and had resulted in the reduction of micro-containment zones to 145 from over 700 in the past. There were 91 housing societies, 23 buildings and 31 localities presently declared as micro-containment zones as per criteria, the officer added.

“The slowdown in the spread of viral infection has increased the doubling rate to 307.58 days,” the officer said.

The number of new infections was slowly going down, and within the 1,000-mark and, on Thursday, all 15 ward office areas reported new patients in two digits with the least of nine at the Bhavani Peth ward office area.

The vaccination drive in the city has slowed down from May 1 due to inadequate number of doses. Vaccination at private hospitals is likely to start soon as a paid service with vaccine companies supplying doses to some private hospitals in the city after the government stopped supplies to them. A total of 9,51,547 doses have been administered in the city so far with 100 per cent coverage of healthcare workers and frontline workers.