Pune: Slight decline in Covid positivity rate in Pune, Sangli and Kolhapur, but still higher than state average

Pune, Sangli and Kolhapur have noted a decline in the Covid positivity rate in the week from July 27 to August 2, according to a new report by the state Health department. However these districts continue to record a weekly positivity rate that is higher than the state average.

The state’s Covid positivity rate in the week from July 27 to August 2 was 3.53 per cent. According to the report, Pune had a weekly Covid positivity rate of 6.52 per cent in the week of July 20 to 26 and 6.6 per cent in the week prior to that. In the week from July 27 to August 2, the rate declined slightly and was at 6.31 per cent.

For Sangli and Kolhapur districts, there has been a dip in the weekly Covid positivity rates. In Sangli, the weekly Covid positivity rate was 6.37 per cent from July 27 to August 2 while in the week prior to that, it was 6.9 per cent. In Kolhapur, the weekly Covid positivity rate from July 27 to August 2 was 6.01 per cent and in the week prior to that, the rate was 6.38 per cent .

Sindhudurg and Satara, however, showed a slight jump in the positivity rate from July 27 to August 2 as compared to the preceding week.

In the week from July 27 to August 2, the Covid positivity rate in Satara was 7.56 per cent while it was 7.04 per cent in the week preceding that. In Sindhudurg, the Covid positivity rate in the week from July 27 to August 2 was 6.73 per cent and prior to that week, it was at 5.89 per cent.

According to the report, of the 78,962 active cases of Covid infection in Maharashtra, 56 per cent are in Pune (15,473), Sangli (7,744), Satara (7,416), Thane (6,068) and Ahmednagar (5,857) districts. A total of 32,380 patients with Covid-19 are admitted to various hospitals across the state, of which 15 per cent have severe symptoms. A total of 4,418 are admitted to intensive care units.

1,203 mucormycosis deaths in state

Of the 1,203 mucormycosis deaths in the state, Pune district had the highest number. Till August 2, there were a total of 176 deaths due to mucormycosis in Pune district, followed by 155 in Nagpur and 104 in Aurangabad.

According to the state report, there were a total of 9,722 cases till August 2, while 5,945 have recovered.