Pune: SKNMC staff members resign over ‘non-payment’ of salaries

By Aditya Swaminathan

In the last four-five months, nearly 50 per cent of the surgery department and most of the junior staff members have resigned from Smt. Kashibai Navale Medical College (SKNMC), citing “non-payment” of salaries. The delay in payment, a teacher alleged, started about a year ago when salaries were paid 2-3 months late. Later, on June 18, when the delay in payments extended to almost seven months, the teachers decided to go on a strike and refused to conduct lectures, the teacher added.

On June 21, a meeting was conducted between the teachers, parents and the management. “There were a total of 16 assistant professors and, in the last one year, 14 of them have resigned. Loans are rejected when banks find out that the staff is from SKNMC. And half of the surgery department has quit for better job opportunities in other institutes like D Y Patil,” said a teachers’ representative.

Meanwhile, unable to take up patients without enough staff, the hospital occupancy has dropped by 80 per cent. Lectures at the college, too, are being cancelled.

During the meeting, parents’ representatives too raised their issues. “We are paying a huge sum as fees and we pay it on time… how is there a budget reduction in the salary of the staff? And what about the MIC recognition of the college, will that be affected due to these problems?” asked a parent. Other concerns raised by the parents included how the absence of professors and patients will affect studies and practicals, and whether the upcoming exams would be affected. “We would request you to share the issues with us frankly and openly,” said another parent.

“The budget for salaries is close to 95 crore, while the income earned through fees, too, is close to 96 crore. This break-even and the institute expenses have led to the delay in payment of salaries. There is also a mismatch in the cash flow of the last two years, which has affected our budgeting. The free treatment being provided by the hospital, too, is a contributing factor,” said Dr Arvind V Bhore, director, SKMC.

But despite the setbacks with staff and patients, the MCI inspection went well, added Bhore. The MCI recognition will not be affected in any way, he said.

Bhore said salary of four months has already been cleared, and payment status for the remaining three months will be confirmed by the bank in a day or two. “We will make sure to soon restore the staff we have lost in the last one year and assure you that none of the students will be affected by this. A group SMS system will be developed as well to keep the parents updated about the issue,” he added.

