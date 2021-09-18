Pune: Skill-based courses for transgender community launched

Symbiosis Skills and Professional University along with Gravittus Foundation have announced skill-based programmes especially designed for the transgender community.

With this, the collaborators aim to facilitate inclusive learning for the transgender persons, who can get trained and be eligible to avail employment opportunities and skilled jobs.

Certificate programmes in tailoring, sanitary napkin and herbal product making, training to provide beauty services are among the many courses that will be offered under the programme at the Skills University.

“We have created a unique model for promoting entrepreneurship by collaborating with the industry, which can buy products made by the students,” said Swati Mujumdar, Pro-Chancellor of Symbiosis Skills and Professional University.

Usha Kakade, Chairperson and Managing Director of Gravittus Corporation, said that the programme aims to reach out to maximum number of beneficiaries from the transgender community. She said, “We firmly believe that every individual has a right to live a dignified life. Our endeavor is to help them realise their dreams and lead their life with respect.”

Officials said they have identified and partnered with a hospital that has agreed to buy the products made by the students. This will give the students a boost right from the beginning, they said.