Pune skaters shine at 59th National Roller Skating Championship

(Written by Nishit Navin)

Young skaters from Pune have brought laurels to the city by securing multiple medals at the 59th National Roller Skating Championship organised by the Roller Skating Federation of India held recently in Mohali, Punjab.

Arhant Joshi won gold in the senior boys’ category with the best timing of the competition — 4.44 seconds – at the Speed Slalom event. He also secured a silver medal in the Classic Slalom event. Jinesh Nanal won the gold medal in the senior boys’ category with the highest points of the tournament at 95.66 in the Classic Slalom event. In the senior girls’ category, Shreyasi Joshi bagged gold in both the Speed Slalom and Classic Slalom events. Swarali Joshi and Devansh Navlakha secured silver medals in the Classic Slalom event in the 11-14 girls and 9-11 boys category, respectively.

After impressive performances in the national circuit, the skaters hope to compete and deliver at the international level. “I am a five-time national champion and this was my first gold in the above-17 age category. Now I aim to win medals at the world championship in the coming years,” said Nanal.

All the skaters are training at Maharashtra Mandal in Pune under coach Ashutosh Jagtap. Expressing his delight over the accomplishments of his wards, he said, “The Maharashtra team is one of the most dominant sides at the national level. Now, we are training at such a level which will enable us to bring laurels in international competitions in near future.”

Jagtap said a few skaters training under him have been shortlisted and are likely to represent the country at the Asian Games 2022 in China.