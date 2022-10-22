scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Pune: Six-year-old girl dies in fire at Sadashiv Peth hotel

Around 10.52 am, the Pune fire brigade control room received a call about a fire at a hotel near Bhikardas Maruti temple near Khajina Vihir Chowk. Though the firemen rescued the girl and rushed her to a hospital, she died due to burn injuries, officials said.

The firemen removed three LPG cylinders from the hotel and doused the fire by around 11.05 am. (Express photo)

A six-year-old girl died of burn injuries in a fire at Hyderabadi Biryani hotel in Pune’s Sadashiv Peth on Saturday morning. Officials identified the girl as Ira Naeem Khan.

The firemen removed three LPG cylinders from the hotel and doused the fire by around 11.05 am.

While attempts are on to ascertain the cause of the fire, the Pune City police have launched a probe.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 01:35:32 pm
