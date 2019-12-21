Pune: Six women arrested for ‘robbing’ woman on bus

The accused, Shailaja Ravi Kadmanchal (30), Yallava Vyankatesh (30), Santoshi Vyankatesh (25), Archana Balaji (28), Gayatri Vishnu (23) and Deepa Ravi (20), all residents of Aurangabad, have been remanded to police custody for two days for further investigation. The accused, Shailaja Ravi Kadmanchal (30), Yallava Vyankatesh (30), Santoshi Vyankatesh (25), Archana Balaji (28), Gayatri Vishnu (23) and Deepa Ravi (20), all residents of Aurangabad, have been remanded to police custody for two days for further investigation.

Six women have been arrested for allegedly robbing a woman in a state transport bus recently. The victim, Pratibha Dinesh Batte (23), a resident of Ranjangaon in Shirur, lodged the FIR in this case.

According to the police, at 3.30 pm on December 18, Bhatte boarded a state transport bus with her two-year-old daughter to go to her brother’s engagement ceremony in Ahmednagar

Inside the bus, she was surrounded by the accused. While Batte tried to sit on a seat, the six women allegedly started pushing her. When Batte took out her purse to buy a ticket, the accused allegedly stole a box containing gold ornaments from inside the purse. Then they asked the driver to stop the bus at Navhara Phata in Shirur, where they got down and took another bus going towards Pune.

Soon, Batte realised that her gold ornaments had been stolen. She spoke to the driver and conductor about the incident and also called her relatives. The police was informed. The police took details of the bus in which the accused women were travelling. A police team chased the bus and captured the six women. During searches, the police recovered stolen gold valued at Rs 3.18 lakh from their possession.

The accused, Shailaja Ravi Kadmanchal (30), Yallava Vyankatesh (30), Santoshi Vyankatesh (25), Archana Balaji (28), Gayatri Vishnu (23) and Deepa Ravi (20), all residents of Aurangabad, have been remanded to police custody for two days for further investigation.

