Pune: Less fresh Covid cases but six ward office areas record jump in new infections this week

A total of 2,503 patients have recovered and 60 succumbed to the viral infection in the last week. (Express file photo by Arul Horizon)

The spread of Covid-19 in Pune might have slowed down with an overall decrease in number of newly infected patients in the last week but the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has registered an increase in new cases in 6 out of the 15 ward office areas over the week as compared to the previous week.

In the weekly report, the PMC revealed that 1,838 newly infected patients were found from June 12 to 18 at a weekly positivity rate of 4.96 per cent. From June 5 to 11, there were 1,962 new patients and the positivity rate was at 4.75 percent.

The number of new patients and tests in the last week was the lowest in the last five weeks.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

However, analysis of data indicated that the number of patients increased in six of the 15 ward office areas from June 12 to 18 compared to that in the previous week.

The Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar ward office area registered 226 newly infected patients in the last week compared to 214 from June 5 to 11. Similarly, the Aundh-Baner ward office area had 200 new patients from June 12 to 18 as against 175 a week ago.

In the Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori ward office area, 177 new patients were found in the last week compared to 141 in the previous week. Areas under Shivajinagar-Ghole road ward office, Kasba-Vishrambaugwada ward office and Bhavani Peth ward office witnessed 72, 63 and 30 new casess respectively from June 12 to 18 while they had 62,53 and 24 new patients respectively in the previous week.

Also Read | Weekend lockdown in Pune is here to stay for a while, says Ajit Pawar

Of the 15 ward offices, four ward offices each have registered above 200 and between 100-200 new patients from June 12 to 18 while the remaining 7 had less than 100 new patients. The maximum new patients have been found in Dhankawadi-Shakarnagar ward office area and the least in Bhavani peth ward office area.

The number of micro-containment zones in the city has reduced from 24 to 13 in a week. Now, six housing societies, four buildings and three other localities that have been declared as micro-containment zones.

The doubling rate of infections has also increased from 1,341 to 1,454 in a week. A total of 2,503 patients have recovered and 60 succumbed to the viral infection in the last week.

The occupancy of beds with oxygen support has decreased drastically to 12.38 per cent in the last week from 23.33 per cent in the last week.

The PMC had relaxed the restrictions of lockdown in the city from June 14 as per the recommendations of the state government on the basis of weekly positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen beds. It has decided to continue with the relaxation but have reimposed weekend lockdown, with only essential category shops being allowed to open on Saturday and Sunday. Malls, restaurants, bars, food courts, saloons, beauty parlours and wellness centres would be kept closed on weekends.