Pune: Six trains cancelled due to infra work

Jhawar said some trains had been diverted and short terminated, including train number 18519/20 Visakhapatnam-LTT-Visakhapatnam Express from February 18 to 25 diverted via Secunderabad-Nizamabad-Manmad-Daund Chord line and short-terminated at Pune. (Representational Image) Jhawar said some trains had been diverted and short terminated, including train number 18519/20 Visakhapatnam-LTT-Visakhapatnam Express from February 18 to 25 diverted via Secunderabad-Nizamabad-Manmad-Daund Chord line and short-terminated at Pune. (Representational Image)

The Central Railway will undertake a mega block due to work of non-interlocking for double line projects between Boroti-Dudhani-Kulali stations on Wadi-Solapur section of Solapur Division from February 16 to 25. Due to this, several trains will be cancelled.

According to information shared by Pune Railway Division spokesperson Manoj Jhawar, train number 11017 LTT-Karaikal Express will be cancelled on February 22, train number 11018 Karaikal-LTT Express on February 24, train number 19419 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Ahmedabad Express will be cancelled on February 16, 20 and 23.

Train number 19420 Ahmedabad-Dr MGR Chennai Central Express stands cancelled on February 19 and 20, train number 22919 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Ahmedabad Express on February 19, train number 22920 Ahmedabad-Dr MGR Chennai Central Express on February 17 and 24.

Jhawar said some trains had been diverted and short terminated, including train number 18519/20 Visakhapatnam-LTT-Visakhapatnam Express from February 18 to 25 diverted via Secunderabad-Nizamabad-Manmad-Daund Chord line and short-terminated at Pune.

Other trains that will be diverted are 11019/11020 CSMT-Bhubaneshwar-CSMT Konark Express JCO from February 18 to 25 will be diverted via Kalyan-Igatpuri-Manmad-Nizamabad-Secunderabad; 12701/02 CSMT-Hyderabad Hussain Sagar Express JCO from 18 to 26 via Daund-Kurduwadi-Latur Road-Vikarabad; 17031/32 CSMT-Hyderabad Express JCO from February 18 to 26 diverted via Daund-Kurduwadi-Latur Road-Vikarabad; 11027/11028 CSMT-Dr MGR Chennai Central -CSMT Mail JCO from February 18 to 25 diverted via Hotgi-Gadag-Bellary-Guntakal; 22881/82 Pune-Bhubaneshwar Express JCO February 18, 20 and 25 diverted via Kurduwadi-Latur Road-Vikarabad; 16501/02 Ahmedabad-Yesvantpur Express JCO February 16, 18, 23 and 25 diverted via Pune-Miraj-Hubballi-Krishnarajapuram.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.