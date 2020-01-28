Pune: Six-month-old among 3 of family injured in explosion

At Kharadi home Monday. At Kharadi home Monday.

A 28-year-old labourer, his wife and six-month-old daughter were injured in an explosion caused due to leakage of cooking gas in their house in Kharadi area on Monday morning. The condition of the baby was said to be critical.

According to Pune Fire Brigade, the incident took place between 7.45 am and 8 am at Sambhaji Nagar in Kharadi. Police have identified the injured as Shankar Bhavale (28), his wife Asha (26) and their baby Swarali. The incident took place when Asha tried to ignite the gas burner.

Fire Officer Subhash Jadhav said, “Prima facie it looks like an explosion of the leaked gas from the cylinder. The family had moved to Pune recently and got the gas connection yesterday (Sunday). The gas might have kept leaking for a while due to some fault in the system and exploded when Asha Bhavale tried to ignite the burner to heat water. Due to the explosion, the tin roof of the room was blown away.”

“All three persons have sustained burn injuries. The baby is in serious condition. She has sustained more than 60 per cent burn injuries,” Jadhav added.

Fire brigade officials said that Bhavale family moved to Pune from Nanded district few days ago. Shankar works at a construction site in Kharadi.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App