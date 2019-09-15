Pune: Six gangs steal phones during Ganpati visarjan, cops detain 14 people

Police claimed to have busted six gangs of thieves who were allegedly involved in stealing mobile phones during Ganesh visarjan activities. Police said they nabbed 14 people and recovered 60 mobile phones from them.

A press release issued by Senior Inspector Gajanan Kalaskar of Faraskhana police station stated that 60 mobile phones worth Rs 7.62 lakh were recovered from the six gangs.

According to police, the gangs found an advantage in the crowds that had gathered for immersions on Thursday and Friday and stole several mobile phones.

The Crime Branch had also nabbed 19 people during Ganesh immersion from whom they recovered 82 stolen mobile phones, said a press release issued on Friday.