Pune: Six college students injured in expressway mishap

SIX college students were injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into the protective railing on the side of the road on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Saturday morning.

The incident took place at 7 am near Ozarde village, when the six youngsters, students from a college in Lohegaon, were on their way to Lonavala.

A police official from Shirgoan outpost said that when the car was taking a turn towards an eatery on the Expressway, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into the roadside railing.

The injured students have been identified as Parth Gogia (20), Jatin Singh (19), Bijal Paleja (19), Aditya Singh (19), Harshvardhan Ratta (20) and Anisha Jain (20). Five of them sustained serious injuries.

Police said the injured were rushed to the Trauma Care Centre on the Expressway by emergency response teams and teams from highway patrol and local police.

