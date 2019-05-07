Pune: Six chains snatched within 2-hour span, cops launch manhunt

AS MANY as six incidents of chain-snatching were reported within a span of two hours on Monday morning from various parts of Pune city, police said. While police are probing if the same gang was behind the thefts, the incidents have prompted a major manhunt for bike-borne masked men.

The thefts were reported from areas under the jurisdictions of Wanawadi, Vishrambag, Samarth, Faraskhana and Bibwewadi police.

The first incident was reported around 7 am at Jagtap Chowk in Wanawadi when a woman was targeted by a biker and his pillion rider. The incident was captured on a security camera installed nearby, police said. They added that the footage was now being used as a crucial clue for the investigation.

Two more incidents were reported from the jurisdiction of Vishrambag police station near Phadke Hall and Lokhande Taleem.

In the fourth incident, a woman was robbed of her 30-gram gold chain at Somwar Peth area. In another incident, in Bibwewadi, bikers snatched a mangalsutra from a woman in front of a residential apartment. The sixth incident was reported around 9 am from near the RCM College, which falls under the jurisdiction of Faraskhana police station.

A senior crime branch officer in Pune said, “In all the cases, the suspects had their faces covered either with a cloth or helmet. There is a possibility that a same pair was behind multiple incidents. Along with the teams from the local police, a crime branch squad has also been pressed into action to nab the suspects as soon as possible.”