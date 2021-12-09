scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 09, 2021
MUST READ

Pune: Six branded bicycles stolen from Bavdhan residential society

🔴 Uday Vishnu Bhalerao (49), a businessman residing at Suvarna Park Society on the NDA-Pashan road, complained to the Hinjewadi police station.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
December 9, 2021 12:30:36 pm
The police said that unidentified persons entered Suvarna Park Society around 4 am and made off with six branded bicycles of various companies. (Representational)

Six branded bicycles were allegedly stolen from a residential society on the NDA–Pashan road in Bavdhan, on Wednesday morning.

Uday Vishnu Bhalerao (49), a businessman residing at Suvarna Park Society on the NDA-Pashan road, complained to the Hinjewadi police station.

The police said that unidentified persons entered Suvarna Park Society around 4 am and made off with six branded bicycles of various companies. The bicycles belonged to six different residents and cost around Rs 53,000, said the police.

More from Pune

The police have booked the unidentified accused under section 370 of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation has been initiated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 09: Latest News

Advertisement