Pune: Six branded bicycles stolen from Bavdhan residential society

December 9, 2021 12:30:36 pm
Six branded bicycles were allegedly stolen from a residential society on the NDA–Pashan road in Bavdhan, on Wednesday morning.
Uday Vishnu Bhalerao (49), a businessman residing at Suvarna Park Society on the NDA-Pashan road, complained to the Hinjewadi police station.
The police said that unidentified persons entered Suvarna Park Society around 4 am and made off with six branded bicycles of various companies. The bicycles belonged to six different residents and cost around Rs 53,000, said the police.
The police have booked the unidentified accused under section 370 of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation has been initiated.
