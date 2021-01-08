Pune: Six booked for ‘manhandling woman police officer’ on traffic duty

Around 2.45 pm, six persons on two scooters arrived at the site and allegedly started arguing with the police.

Pune City Police have booked six persons for allegedly manhandling a woman police officer and pelting stones at some persons inside a towing van near Orbit Mall in Vishrantwadi on Tuesday afternoon.

The policewoman has lodged the first information report in this case at the Vishrantwadi police station. Police said at the time of the incident, the complainant was on duty and taking action against cars in a no-parking zone.

Around 2.45 pm, six persons on two scooters arrived at the site and allegedly started arguing with the police. They allegedly abused the police officer and also manhandled her. They also allegedly pelted stone at the persons inside a towing van on traffic police duty. Some of these persons sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The six persons who allegedly attacked them managed to escape from the spot. “One of the two-wheelers used by the six accused has been seized. Further investigation is on. No arrests have been made yet,” said Police Sub-Inspector Suresh Anecha, who is investigating the case.