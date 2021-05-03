Pune: Six arrested for robbing elderly couple at knifepoint in their bungalow at Aundh

Police have also recovered three two-wheelers, diamond ornaments and other items worth Rs 17.5 lakh from the accused.

Pune City Police have arrested six persons for allegedly robbing valuables worth Rs 15.8 lakh at knifepoint from an elderly couple in their 70s, at their bungalow in Sadhu Vaswani Nagar in Aundh on April 25.

The victims had lodged the first information report in this case at the Chaturshringi police station. Police have identified the arrested accused as Sandip Hande (25), Kishor Kalyan Ghanghate (21), Bolesh Chavan (25), all three from Aurangabad, Mangesh Gunde (26), Rahul Bavane (22) of Jalna and Vikram Thapa (19) of Nashik.

The incident took place on the night of April 25, when the armed men barged into the bungalow, said police. The accused allegedly attacked the cook and later threatened the elderly couple at knifepoint. They then looted valuables worth Rs 15.8 lakh from the cupboard, which included currency of Rs 70,000, gold and diamond ornaments and US dollars.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victims, cops booked the accused persons under sections 342, 352, 392, 506 (2) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Deshmukh said the accused used to collect information about elderly citizens residing alone and then conducted reconnaissance of their residence before committing the crime. They were also found to be involved in other robberies in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Jalna.

