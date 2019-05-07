Pune: Six arrested for robbing autorickshaw passenger

Police arrested a gang of six persons who allegedly robbed an autorickshaw passenger by pointing a sharp weapon at him in the early hours of Sunday.

The victim, Mohsin Nasir Shaikh (45), a resident of Urali Kanchan, had lodged a complaint at Hadapsar police station.

Police have identified the six accused as Gaurav Shivram Gaikwad (19) of Chikhali, Jaydeep Navinkumar Shah (19) of Chakan, Shubham Tatya Kale (19), Ankit Shivaji Raut (26), Amol Raju Shinde (21), Rohit Deepak Bhosale (24).

A press release issued by the Hadapsar police on Monday stated that Shaikh hired an autorickshaw from Pune railway station to Urali Kanchan early on Sunday.

Around 2.30 am, on reaching Akashwani area in Hadapsar, the autorickshaw driver demanded money from Shaikh for buying liquor, police said.

Police added when Shaikh refused, the driver attacked Shaikh with a stone and then called five others at the spot by giving a missed call on one of their mobile phones. They attacked Shaikh and pointed a sharp weapon at him and then robbed him of Rs 700 and a mobile phone.

A police team launched a search for the accused. Assistant Inspector Sanjay Chavan and Naik Vinod Shivale investigated the case and identified the accused and arrested them.