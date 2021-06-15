Pune: Six arrested for ‘murdering’ 17-year-old boy

The teenager was taken to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries later.

SIX PEOPLE have been arrested for allegedly hacking a 17-year-old boy to death in Parvati Paytha area on Sunday night. Police probe has revealed that the teenager, in conflict with law, was killed to avenge the death of a man he had allegedly murdered in April.

An FIR in the case of the boy’s murder has been registered by Dadasaheb Bansode (23), an acquaintance of the deceased teenager, who was with him when he was attacked by the assailants.

An officer from the Dattawadi police station said the teenager had allegedly murdered a man, identified as Sangram Lekawale, in Ambegaon Pathar area in April. Subsequently, an offence was registered against him at the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

The FIR, filed by Bansode, said he and the deceased were called to Parvati Paytha on Sunday evening on the pretext of giving an old cell phone. Around 8 pm, the group of six assailants approached the duo and brutally attacked the teen with a sharp sickle on his head, back and hands.

Senior Inspector Krishna Indalkar of the Dattawadi police station said, “When the teenager was attacked, there were people around. But the assailants threatened to harm them as well. When Bansode tried to stop, they attacked him too with the sharp weapons they were carrying.”

The teenager was taken to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries later. Bansode too sustained several injuries. Indalkar said, “We launched a probe immediately after the murder. We have arrested all the six assailants.”