Pune SIR hearings to begin on September 28, over 19k notices distributed

Distribution of notices for voters marked ‘unmapped’ or having ‘logical discrepancies/anomalies’ in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls have begun in Pune district. Voters will have to attend hearings to clear their names for inclusion in the voter roll upon receipt of these notices. The hearings are set to take place from Monday, September 28, officials said.

According to information provided by Deputy District Electoral Officer Minal Kalaskar, 12,03,715 notices have been generated in Pune district till September 24. Out of these, Booth Level Officers have distributed 19,945 notices. According to a probable count shared during the publication of the draft SIR list on August 31, total 13,32,418 voters had been marked for hearings.