Pune SIR hearings to begin on September 28, over 19k notices distributed

The hearings will be conducted by Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs).

Written by: Soham Shah
2 min readPuneSep 25, 2026 09:36 AM IST
SIR BLOBLOs are conducting door-to-door distribution of Enumeration Forms for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. (Source: Express Archives)
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Distribution of notices for voters marked ‘unmapped’ or having ‘logical discrepancies/anomalies’ in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls have begun in Pune district. Voters will have to attend hearings to clear their names for inclusion in the voter roll upon receipt of these notices. The hearings are set to take place from Monday, September 28, officials said.

According to information provided by Deputy District Electoral Officer Minal Kalaskar, 12,03,715 notices have been generated in Pune district till September 24. Out of these, Booth Level Officers have distributed 19,945 notices. According to a probable count shared during the publication of the draft SIR list on August 31, total 13,32,418 voters had been marked for hearings.

“When people come for the hearings, as far as possible they should carry their original documents with them so that we can do verification then and there. Because if they bring a xerox then we will have to send it to the original department for verification,” Kalaskar said. She further said that people should get their own details and their parents’ details found in the 2002 voter roll.

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If a person does not appear for the hearing the first time, two more notices will be generated with a gap of eight days to give them a chance to appear again, informed Kalaskar.

Unmapped voters are those whose details could not be mapped to the 2002 voter rolls. Voters with ‘logical discrepancies/anomalies’ are those voters whose names have been flagged by the Election Commission’s software. This could include reasons like mismatch in name or low age gap between voter and parents.

The hearings will be conducted by Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs). One AERO from the Parvati assembly constituency told The Indian Express that he had 1799 notices under him, and BLOs were in the process of distributing them. Around a hundred hearings are scheduled for the first couple of days, after which the number of daily hearings will increase to 150-200, the AERO said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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