Most SIR notices disposed in Pune, 1.58 lakh of 13.32 lakh pending

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a b... Read More
Just over 1.58 lakh notices served to voters in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) are pending for disposal, according to information provided by District Collector and District Electoral Officer Jitendra Dudi. Out of these, 1.21 lakh notices were for no mapping to the 2002 voter roll while 37,000 were for ‘logical discrepancies’.
“Over 97% of the total work to be done in the SIR in Pune district, concerning the total 62 lakh voters, has been completed,” Dudi told The Indian Express.
According to an analysis of the pending notices data uploaded by the district administration, over 2.77 lakh notices were pending for disposal till October 25, the last time the information was uploaded. In the last three days, that number has further reduced to 1.58 lakh.
Till October 25, the maximum number of notices pending for disposal were in Assembly constituencies Hadapsar (33,871), Parvati (26,530), Khadakwasala (25,191), Kothrud (22,141), and Shirur (20,494). Bhosari had the lowest number of pending notices at just 809.
Further, Dudi informed that 1.35 lakh Form 6 for inclusion of voters in the draft roll had been filled in the district. In contrast, only around 11,000 Form 7s for deletion of voters from the draft roll had been filled.
“We are planning to finish the work by November 3,” Dudi added. According to the latest SIR schedule by the Election Commission of India for Maharashtra, the disposal of Claims and Objections phase will continue till November 10 and the final roll will be published on November 16.
Pre-SIR, the district had 90.8 lakh voters; 28.66 lakh names had been excluded from the draft voter roll published after the enumeration phase of the SIR. Over 13 lakh people were also set aside to be served notices as the Election Commission had found that they were not mapped with the 2002 voter roll or had ‘Logical Discrepancies’ in their details.
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The SIR exercise has been extremely controversial, with 27 lakh people under adjudication not being able to vote in the election in West Bengal earlier this year. An investigation by The Indian Express later revealed that two Election Commissioners had themselves raised various issues with the SIR. A challenge to the SIR process is currently underway in the Supreme Court.