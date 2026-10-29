Most SIR notices disposed in Pune, 1.58 lakh of 13.32 lakh pending

Just over 1.58 lakh notices served to voters in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) are pending for disposal, according to information provided by District Collector and District Electoral Officer Jitendra Dudi. Out of these, 1.21 lakh notices were for no mapping to the 2002 voter roll while 37,000 were for ‘logical discrepancies’.

“Over 97% of the total work to be done in the SIR in Pune district, concerning the total 62 lakh voters, has been completed,” Dudi told The Indian Express.

According to an analysis of the pending notices data uploaded by the district administration, over 2.77 lakh notices were pending for disposal till October 25, the last time the information was uploaded. In the last three days, that number has further reduced to 1.58 lakh.