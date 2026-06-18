Pune SIR pre-mapping at 54.65%; exercise to start June 20

The SIR conducted in West Bengal before the state assembly elections was very controversial with 27 lakh people struck off voter lists due to ‘logical discrepancies’. These people were not able to vote in the election.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) pre-mapping in Pune stands at 54.65 percent at the end of the exercise, informed Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi on June 17. In the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad city regions, Kasba Peth Assembly Constituency (AC) recorded the highest mapping figures at 60.14 per cent. In contrast, Hadapsar AC recorded the lowest mapping rate at 34.81 per cent.

The rural regions of Pune District recorded higher mapping numbers. The Baramati AC recorded the highest number in the district with 79.05 per cent voters mapped. This was followed by the Maval and Khed Alandi ACs at 75.97 per cent and 75.83 per cent respectively.

Pune District has the highest number of voters in the state, said Dudi. There are a total of 8,417 polling stations in the district, with a current voter count of over 90.84 lakh (90,84,088).