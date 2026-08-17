Pune SIR: 28.8 lakh voters set to be deleted, 15.4 lakh to be called for hearings

The draft electoral roll is set to be published on August 24, and claims and objections can be filed till September 23

Over 28.79 lakh of the 90.80 lakh voters in the Pune district voters are set to be deleted in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls currently being conducted in the state by the Election Commission as of August 17, the final day of the enumeration and verification stage. Further, 15.43 lakh voters are expected to attend hearings due to “logical discrepancies” or “no links” found in details of their current voter roll as compared to the 2002 voter roll details.

There are a total of 90,80,173 lakh voters in the Pune district. According to data shared by the district administration, the total distribution of SIR enumeration forms on the final day stood at 99.99 per cent. This number includes people marked Absent, Shifted, Dead, or Duplicate (ASDD) i.e. the 28,79,728 lakh names marked for deletion. The total form digitization number stood at 99.94% on the final day.