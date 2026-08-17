Pune SIR: 28.8 lakh voters set to be deleted, 15.4 lakh to be called for hearings

There are a total of 90,80,173 lakh voters in the Pune district. According to data shared by the district administration, the total distribution of SIR enumeration forms on the final day stood at 99.99 per cent.

Written by: Soham Shah
3 min readPuneAug 17, 2026 10:57 PM IST
sir puneThe draft electoral roll is set to be published on August 24, and claims and objections can be filed till September 23
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Over 28.79 lakh of the 90.80 lakh voters in the Pune district voters are set to be deleted in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls currently being conducted in the state by the Election Commission as of August 17, the final day of the enumeration and verification stage. Further, 15.43 lakh voters are expected to attend hearings due to “logical discrepancies” or “no links” found in details of their current voter roll as compared to the 2002 voter roll details.

There are a total of 90,80,173 lakh voters in the Pune district. According to data shared by the district administration, the total distribution of SIR enumeration forms on the final day stood at 99.99 per cent. This number includes people marked Absent, Shifted, Dead, or Duplicate (ASDD) i.e. the 28,79,728 lakh names marked for deletion. The total form digitization number stood at 99.94% on the final day.

A total of 15,43,447 voters — 7,25,049 with data anomalies and 8,18,398 with “no links” — are expected to appear for hearings. However, some “logical discrepancies” might be resolved by document verification, and such voters will not need to attend the hearings.

The draft electoral roll is set to be published on August 24, and claims and objections can be filed till September 23. Issuance of notices, conducting hearings, and disposing of claims and objections will happen by October 22, and the final roll will be published on October 27.

What are ‘Logical Discrepancies’?

“Logical Discrepancies”, according to the Election Commission, could arise due to a lack of expected alignment between the age recorded in 2002 and the current record, errors in names, or flaws in the mapping process, the Pune administration said. A software is used to detect such anomalies.

An anomaly can also be triggered in the software if the age difference between two siblings is shown to be less than nine months during mapping. Therefore, the detection of an anomaly will not automatically imply that the concerned voter’s record is incorrect. Hearings will be conducted for all such cases, and the necessary verification will be carried out.

District Collector Jitendra Dudi told The Indian Express, “We will now conduct hearings and resolve the anomalies. If there is any wrong name in ASDD that will also be resolved. Notices will be issued to the people through BLOs (Booth Level Officers).”

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The controversial concept of such ‘logical discrepancies’ was used for the first time in the West Bengal SIR, where over 27 lakh names were kept out of the voter roll and could not vote in the 2026 state elections.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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