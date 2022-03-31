Pune: Sinhagad Fort closed for vehicular traffic for six hours on Sat morning for Army event

Pune District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh has ordered the closure of vehicular traffic from 6 am to 12 noon at the Sinhagad Fort on April 2 for the ‘Narveer Tanaji Run’, an event organised by the Indian Army to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and 351 years of the Maratha Army’s victory against the Mughal commander at the fort.

As many as 352 people, including 200 personnel from Armed Forces and 151 civilians, will participate in the run between Rajgad and Singhagad forts in Pune.

The event has been organised to pay tribute to Tanaji Malusare, the commander of the Maratha Army under whose leadership the erstwhile Kondhana Fort was captured from the Mughal commander’s control.

As April 2 is a public holiday for Gudi Padwa festival, it is possible that the number of tourists visiting the hill fort might cause traffic congestion, stated the order.

“As per the report submitted by the Superintendent of Pune, Rural Police, vehicular traffic due to visiting tourists can hinder the traffic flow. Thus, any traffic to and from Sinhagad Fort will be closed on April 2, from 6 am to 12 noon, for the function organised by the Army,” stated the order.