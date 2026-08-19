Entry to Sinhagad fort to be regulated, AI-based access control system to be developed

THE STATE Forest Department has said that it will regulate entry to Sinhagad Fort based amid concerns over overcrowding, traffic congestion and recent untoward incidents at the popular fort. The Forest Department has also said that it is developing a CCTV and AI-based digital monitoring system to manage tourist numbers, vehicles and crowds more effectively.

The announcement comes days after four people visiting the historic Sinhagad Fort were assaulted by the members of a fringe group named Samast Hindu Bandhav Army for “wearing short clothes’“. Prior to that two groups of tourists clashed on the fort following a misunderstanding over brushing of an umbrella.

A statement from the office of Deputy Conservator of Forest for Pune read, “Sinhagad is a fort of historical, cultural and natural importance, and a large number of tourists visit Sinhagad during the monsoon as well as on Saturdays, Sundays and government holidays. Since many tourists come from Pune city, other places and from far-off locations, heavy crowds and traffic congestion develop in the vicinity of the fort on holidays. As a result, tourists face delays in reaching the fort as well as while returning, causing inconvenience to them. In the past few days, some untoward incidents have occurred in the vicinity of Sinhagad Fort, and cases have been registered under the relevant laws in connection with them. The Forest Department is taking necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents and to maintain law and order at the fort. The number of security guards will also be increased at points that regularly witness heavy crowds.”

The release further said, “At present, work is underway to develop a CCTV camera and AI-based digital monitoring system to regulate more effectively the number of tourists visiting Sinhagad Fort, the number of vehicles and the crowds. The app will provide information about parking facilities, tourists and important sites on the fort. The carrying capacity of the fort will be scientifically determined and, after the fort is fully developed in the future, tourists will be allowed to visit it only after registration. The process of developing a mobile app is also in its final stage so that, in future, tourists can obtain information about the crowd situation and entry to the fort before visiting it.”

The release added, “Until this permanent system becomes operational, entry will be regulated by taking into consideration the prescribed capacity of tourists that can be safely accommodated at the fort at one time. Once the number of tourists at the fort reaches its capacity, tourists arriving thereafter will temporarily not be allowed entry. In such circumstances, tourists should cooperate with Forest Department personnel as well as police personnel. Please note that legal cases will be registered against people who do not cooperate.”

Officials said that the purpose of this entry control is to ensure the safety of tourists, prevent traffic congestion, effectively manage crowds, maintain law and order, and preserve the historical and cultural sanctity of Sinhagad Fort. Tourists are also urged to follow the instructions issued by the administration and the Forest Department while visiting the fort. They are requested not to litter, damage historical structures, venture into dangerous places, enter after consuming alcohol, play loudspeakers/music at high volume, or engage in any activity that may cause inconvenience to other tourists.