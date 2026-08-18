‘Don’t you know Hindu culture?’: Tourists wearing shorts slapped at Pune fort, 8 booked

The police booked eight people for the alleged assault at Sinhagad Fort (File photo).

At least four tourists, including a woman, were allegedly assaulted by members of a right-wing outfit at the historic Sinhagad Fort near Pune Sunday afternoon for wearing shorts and sleeveless clothing, the Pune Rural police said Tuesday. The police booked eight members of the group, identified as the Samast Hindu Bandhav Army, for assault and rioting.

According to police, the series of attacks occurred between 2 pm and 5 pm on Sunday across four different groups of visitors.

“We have launched a search to apprehend the eight accused, including three women. Further investigation is underway,” said Inspector Rajesh Ramaghare, in-charge of Haveli police station.